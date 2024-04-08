The National Council of Wages (NCW) in Egypt has approved raising the minimum wage for private sector workers by 71.43% to EGP 6,000 from EGP 3,500.

The new minimum wage includes all wage elements, including the employer's share in the social insurance payments, according to an official statement.

Microenterprises with a workforce of fewer than 10 employees are exempt from the new minimum wage requirement.

The latest increase marks the fifth within two years. In January, the minimum wage for private sector workers was raised from EGP 3,000 to EGP 3,500.

This follows previous increases, with the minimum wage being set at EGP 2,400 in January 2022, EGP 2,700 in January 2023, and EGP 3,000 in July 2023.

