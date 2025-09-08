Arab Finance: Orascom Development Egypt announced a cash dividend distribution of EGP 0.384 per share, according to a bourse filing.

The end date of the right will be on September 22nd, 2025, while the disbursement will take place on September 25th.

The EGX-listed company logged consolidated net profits attributable to the owners valued at EGP 3.157 billion in the first half (H1) of 2025, an annual leap of 372.70% from EGP 667.923 million.

