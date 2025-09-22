Arab Finance: OCI Global and Orascom Construction PLC are in talks over a possible merger that would create an infrastructure and investment platform headquartered in Abu Dhabi with international operations, as per a press release.

The proposed combination would bring together Orascom Construction’s project execution capabilities, supported by a $14 billion backlog and decades of experience in the US, the Gulf, Egypt, Europe, and selected emerging markets, with OCI’s institutional investment platform and record in capital allocation.

Under the structure being considered, Orascom Construction would be the acquiring entity, incorporated in the Abu Dhabi Global Market and listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange.

OCI shareholders would receive new Orascom Construction shares at a ratio to be determined after due diligence and valuation. OCI would then be liquidated and delisted from Euronext Amsterdam.

The merged entity would consolidate financial resources to support investment in infrastructure through equity, credit, and operation and maintenance participation.

The platform would target sectors, including digital, aviation, transportation, power, and water. Orascom Construction’s delivery of projects such as US data centers would be combined with OCI’s industrial ventures, including its blue ammonia plant in the US.

Founded in 1950 by Onsi Sawiris, Orascom Construction has grown into one of the world’s top 30 international contractors.

OCI, set up in 1999, expanded into cement, nitrogen, and methanol businesses. When operating jointly in the past, including in cement and natural gas-based industries, the companies built scale and achieved returns, distributing about $22 billion in dividends with an internal rate of return of 39%.

