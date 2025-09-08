Arab Finance: North Cairo Mills Company posted a 9.01% year-on-year (YoY) drop in net profits after tax in fiscal year (FY) 2024/2025, recording EGP 64.184 million, versus EGP 70.544 million, the financial results showed.

Basic and diluted earnings per share (EPS) hit EGP 2.32 at the end of June 2025, down YoY from EGP 4.

Net sales amounted to EGP 1.163 billion during FY2024/2025, an annual decline from EGP 1.293 billion.

© 2025 All Rights Reserved Arab Finance For Information Technology Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).