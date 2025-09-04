Arab Finance: MM Group for Industry and International Trade (MTI) announced an increase in its issued capital from EGP 936.58 million to EGP 1.17 billion through the distribution of bonus shares, as per an emailed press release.

The capital increase of EGP 234.15 million will be executed by issuing 377.655 million bonus shares at a par value of EGP 0.62 per share, in line with the resolutions of the company’s annual and extraordinary general meetings held on June 21, 2025.

The increase will be financed from retained earnings as reported in the company’s financial statements for the year ending December 31, 2024. Shareholders will receive approximately 0.25 bonus share for every one share held.

The record date for entitlement is set for September 17th, 2025, with the ex-dividend date on September 18th, 2025.