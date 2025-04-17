Arab Finance: Madinet Masr’s ordinary general meeting (OGM) approved disbursing cash dividends of EGP 0.25 per share for 2024, according to a bourse statement.

The company will pay the dividend amount in two instalments during May and October, respectively.

At the end of December 2024, the consolidated profits attributable to the parent company increased by 36.94% to EGP 2.914 billion from EGP 2.128 billion.

