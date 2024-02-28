Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly has met with several officials to review the offers submitted for the acquisition of the state-run fuel retailer Wataniya, as per a cabinet statement.

During the meeting, offers submitted by Egyptian and International firms were reviewed to decide upon the best ones.

Moreover, Madbouly stated that the government is still working on the initial public offering (IPO) program, aiming at empowering the private sector.

