Arab Finance: Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly inaugurated the Punalu for Plastic and Wood Industries Factory in the Sokhna Integrated Industrial Zone, under the General Authority for the Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZONE), as per a statement.

The $12 million project is part of Egypt’s broader plan to boost manufacturing, support the transition to a green economy, and advance sustainable development goals.

The factory produces artificial marble, wood-plastic composite (WPC) panels, and UPVC doors and windows.

Madbouly stressed that the government is committed to encouraging industries rooted in innovation and clean technology, noting that such projects strengthen the national economy through high-quality products capable of competing in regional and global markets.

SCZONE's Chairman Waleid Gamal El-Dien said the Punalu project reflects the evolution of the zone’s industrial ecosystem, especially in modern industries using composite and sustainable materials.

He added that the authority continues to enhance its investor support system and encourages projects aligned with global trends in green industrial transformation.

The project spans 20,000 square meters, with a production capacity of 14 tons per day, set to rise to 56 tons once all production lines are operational.

It will create more than 100 direct jobs in its first phase, with plans to double capacity and workforce in future expansions.

The factory operates as an integrated model of the circular economy—using sustainable resources, converting waste into reusable materials, and employing advanced plastic recycling technologies.

This approach reduces dependence on natural wood, helps preserve forests, and lowers carbon emissions in line with Egypt’s strategy to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.