Arab Finance: Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly inaugurated DP World's logistics park during his visit to the Sokhna Integrated Industrial Zone, part of the General Authority for the Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZONE), as per a statement.

The park is DP World's port warehouse project in Egypt, located in the Main Development Company (MDC) scope, the industrial development arm of the SCZONE.

Covering a total area of 300,000 square meters and being developed in two phases, the $85 million project includes a general customs warehouse for container storage and a tax-free and duty-free warehouse.

The first phase has already begun operations, while the second is scheduled to launch in the third quarter of 2026.

Madbouly emphasized the importance of private sector partnerships, particularly with international firms, in advancing logistics services in the SCZONE, which serves as a global trade hub.

He praised the project’s completion as part of Egypt’s broader strategy to enhance its role as a regional and international logistics center.

SCZONE's Chairman Waleid Gamal El-Dien described the warehouse as a strategic step toward consolidating SCZONE’s position as a regional hub for logistics services and trade.

He noted that the integrated customs warehouse will help streamline trade flow and reduce operational costs for investors.

DP World officials highlighted that the Sokhna Logistics Zone will create over 150 job opportunities in its first phase, rising to more than 300 in the second phase.

Its strategic location—close to Sokhna Port, Suez City, and the New Administrative Capital—enables efficient connectivity and integration of operations.

The zone is the first integrated logistics complex in the SCZONE, offering warehousing under customs and non-customs systems, along with smart digital solutions such as real-time shipment tracking, on-site customs processing, and an integrated e-customer service platform.

The facility supports key sectors including raw materials, packaging, agricultural products, electronics, building materials, textiles, automobiles, spare parts, and electric vehicles.

Since entering Egypt in 2008, DP World has invested over $1.3 billion in expanding and modernizing Sokhna Port and linking it to global supply chains.

The company continues to advance projects that strengthen Egypt’s position on the international trade map through sustainable logistics systems that provide integrated services—from logistics and warehousing to cargo handling—aimed at creating safer, more efficient, and interconnected global trade.

© 2025 All Rights Reserved Arab Finance For Information Technology Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).