Arab Finance: Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly met with Mohamed Abady, Chairman of the General Authority for the Golden Triangle Economic Zone, to review the authority’s recent progress and upcoming plans, as per a statement.

Madbouly stressed the government’s commitment to supporting the Golden Triangle Economic Zone, citing its strategic potential for driving projects that align with Egypt’s sustainable development plans.

Abady outlined recent internal organizational measures, including restructuring the board of directors and its subcommittees, establishing a dedicated commercial registry office to register companies, developing the authority’s Safaga headquarters, and finalizing several regulations, procedures, and commercial agreement templates.

On business development and promotion, the authority has signed an agreement with one of the largest local and international industrial developers to establish an industrial zone specializing in phosphate fertilizers.

It has also engaged with major regional and international developers in targeted sectors to set up specialized zones, while attracting investors in the industrial, agricultural, and logistics fields.

Presenting the fiscal year (FY) 2025/2026 development action plan, Abady said the authority aims to achieve financial sustainability this year without placing any financial burden on the state.

Plans include completing all regulations and procedures, finalizing the administrative structure, and concluding contracts with several global companies and developers to invest in various sectors.

