Egypt and Lithuania are considering cooperation in various fields of transport, as per a statement by the Egyptian Ministry of Transport.

On January 9th, Minister of Transport Kamel Al-Wazzir met with the Ambassador of Lithuania to Cairo Arturas Gailiunas to discuss ways of enhancing cooperation.

Al-Wazzir briefed Gailiunas on some promising joint projects between the two countries.

They also discussed boosting the pace of joint projects in the ports of Klaipeda in Lithuania and the ports of Alexandria and Port Said in Egypt.

For his part, Gailiunas expressed his country’s keenness to strengthen maritime cooperation with Egypt within the framework of Klaipeda Port’s pivotal role in exporting Ukrainian grain.

The meeting also touched upon the possibility of exchanging ideas on mass transportation systems such as city buses and trains.

