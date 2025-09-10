Arab Finance: Khalda Petroleum Company began producing natural gas from the newly drilled South NUT-1 well in the Western Desert at a rate of 50 million cubic feet of natural gas per day (mcf/d), according to a statement.

This milestone encourages foreign partners to expand their exploration and production activities.

It is a result of the successful implementation of modern technology, which contributed to obtaining real-time data from the bottom of the well for continuous production management and improved field production.

The partnership between Egypt’s petroleum sector and Apache Corporation, the strategic partner in Khalda Petroleum’s Western Desert operations, contributed an additional gas production exceeding 200 mcf/d.

This additional production is equivalent to up to two shipments of liquefied natural gas (LNG) imports per month, supporting the ministry's drive to reduce the natural gas import bill by expanding domestic production.

