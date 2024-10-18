CAIRO: The Central Bank of Egypt’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) today decided to keep the CBE’s overnight deposit rate, overnight lending rate, and the rate of the main operation unchanged at 27.25 percent, 28.25 percent, and 27.75 percent, respectively.

The Committee also kept the discount rate unchanged at 27.75 percent. The decision reflects recent developments and outlook at the global and domestic levels since the previous MPC meeting, according to a statement by the Egyptian apex bank today.