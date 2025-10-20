Arab Finance: The Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) announced that the industrial sector remained the largest recipient of bank financing, accounting for around 61% of the total loan portfolio by the end of March 2025, according to the CBE's Financial Stability report.

The services sector ranked second, securing 28% of total loans.

The trade sector followed with 10%, while the agricultural sector received only 1% of the total financing provided by banks.

The figures highlight a continued concentration of lending toward industry, with limited credit extended to agriculture despite its role in employment and food security.

