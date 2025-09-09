Arab Finance: The consolidated net profits attributable to the shareholders of International Company for Agriculture Crops (IFAP) fell by 9.94% to EGP 467.383 million in the fiscal year (FY) 2024/2025, according to a bourse filing.

The recorded net profits were compared with EGP 518.970 million in FY 2023/2024.

Earnings per share (EPS) declined to EGP 1.11 at the end of June 2025 from EGP 1.34 a year earlier, while net sales increased to EGP 2.112 billion from EGP 1.928 billion.

As for the standalone business, the net profits after tax plunged to EGP 124.739 million from EGP 487.489 million, while EPS retreated to EGP 0.30 from EGP 1.26.

© 2025 All Rights Reserved Arab Finance For Information Technology Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).