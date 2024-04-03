International Drilling Material Manufacturing Company’s (IDM) revenues witnessed a 38% year-on-year (YoY) climb in its revenues, hitting $98 million in 2023, as per a statement.

The firm has been awarded new contracts worth $400 million for implementation until 2027 as a result of its application of the VMI system for the first time in the Egyptian petroleum sector with Petrobel Company and the application of the Consignment system with Khaleda Petroleum.

This came during IDM’s general assembly which was headed virtually by Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Tarek El-Molla.

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).