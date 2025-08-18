Arab Finance: Heliopolis Housing and Development posted 54.21% lower net profits at EGP 640.291 million in the first half (H1) of 2025, compared to EGP 1.398 billion in H1 2024, as per the financial results.

Basic and diluted earnings per share (EPS) fell to EGP 0.48 in the first six months of 2025 from EGP 1.05 a year earlier, while the operating revenue edged down to EGP 732.797 million from EGP 736.703 million.

At the end of March 2025, the net profits of Heliopolis Housing and Development hit EGP 478.056 million, an annual plunge of 36.12% from EGP 748.465 million.