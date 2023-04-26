Egyptian Finance Minister Mohamed Maait signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with his Greek counterpart to launch a joint periodic dialogue to exchange views on issues of financial policies, the Egyptian ministry stated on April 25th.

Maait expressed his country’s keenness to enhance cooperation with the Greek side in various fields, shedding light on several joint projects that could make Greece a gateway for exporting green energy from Egypt to Europe.

On April 18th, Maait revealed that the government is looking forward to officially launching the Sustainable Debt Alliance in Egypt by September 2023.

