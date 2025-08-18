Arab Finance: The General Authority for Investment and Free Zones (GAFI) will begin operating four new public free zones by the end of 2026, according to CEO Hossam Heiba.

The announcement followed an expanded meeting between GAFI and investors in public free zones to develop joint plans for enhancing the zones’ operating mechanisms in line with the Ministry of Investment and Foreign Trade’s “Investment for Export” plan.

The move comes after the Ministerial Group for Industrial Development, led by Kamel El Wazir, deputy prime minister for industrial development and minister of industry and transport, approved the authority’s plan to establish new public free zones in 10th of Ramadan City, New October City, New Borg El Arab City, and New El Alamein City. The decision was driven by high demand, with occupancy rates in the nine existing public free zones reaching 95%.

Heiba said that the production of the new zones will be directed entirely towards export to support the Ministry’s target of $140 billion in exports by 2030.

He explained that the approach will prevent competition with local investment institutions, reinforce fair investment principles, and maximize the benefits of incentive policies. The zones will also prioritize green transformation, environmental compliance, and the development of strategies aimed at foreign markets.

GAFI is working with the New Urban Communities Authority (NUCA) to expedite the development of the new zones to meet growing industrial investment demand. In parallel, discussions are underway to activate three more public free zones, which would double the total number to 16.

During the meeting, Heiba and the investors agreed to form a working group with representatives from all industrial sectors to improve the operating mechanisms of public free zones and advance the authority’s objectives.

