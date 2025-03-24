Arab Finance: The General Authority for Investment and Free Zones (GAFI) and Mashreq Bank Egypt have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to boost cooperation in the field of investment, according to a statement.

Hossam Heiba, CEO of GAFI, penned the agreement with Amr El-Bahey, CEO of Mashreq Bank Egypt.

Under the MoU, the bank’s clients will have access to growing business opportunities in Egypt, backed by the country’s strategic location, huge consumer market, and major national projects.

Mashreq Bank will also focus on facilitating communication by organizing mutual meetings between the GAFI and its clients seeking to invest and expand in Egypt.

Meanwhile, GAFI will provide Mashreq Bank with all data related to investment opportunities in Egypt and the targeted sectors according to the government's plan.

It will also present the legislative and procedural developments in the investment environment.

Heiba stated that the authority is keen to cooperate with Mashreq Bank Egypt to attract new investors to the Egyptian market through the bank's local and international network.

He stressed the importance of the private sector's role in stimulating and promoting investment across various segments, highlighting the government’s efforts to improve the business environment for both public and private sectors.

