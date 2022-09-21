Cairo – The trade exchange value between Egypt and the European Union (EU) member countries surged by 24.50% to $29.60 billion in 2021, versus $23.80 billion in 2020, Egypt’s Cabinet cited the Minister of Trade and Industry, Ahmed Samir.

The minister pointed out that the EU is the second largest market importing from Egypt on a global level.

Furthermore, Samir highlighted the Egyptian government's objective to transfer advanced European industrial technologies to the Egyptian industry and attract more investments from Europe to the Arab Republic.

The minister also underlined the importance of benefiting from the Egyptian market and the network of free trade agreements signed with a number of countries and major economic blocs in the world, particularly from African countries within the framework of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

