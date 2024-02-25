Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi welcomed his Eritrean counterpart, Isaias Afwerki, at the Ittihadiya Palace in Cairo, on Saturday. The two leaders affirmed their mutual interest in strengthening their bilateral relations in various fields, including economy, trade, and security.

According to the spokesperson for the Presidency, Ahmed Fahmy, the discussions between the two presidents aimed to achieve a new level and depth of cooperation between the two countries. They also agreed to boost trade exchange and investment opportunities by supporting the presence of Egyptian companies in the Eritrean market, especially in sectors that are of mutual interest and priority, and where Egyptian companies have competitive advantages and extensive experience.

The two sides also addressed the regional situation, particularly the developments in the Red Sea. They expressed their concern over the serious security challenges in the region and emphasized the need for de-escalation and containment. They also called for an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, which would allow for full and sustainable humanitarian access to the area, and for the resumption of the peace process based on the two-state solution and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state in line with the internationally agreed parameters.

Additionally, Al-Sisi and Afwerki discussed the situation in the Horn of Africa, where they stressed the importance of respecting the sovereignty of Somalia and supporting its rejection of any actions that would undermine it.

They also reviewed the situation in Sudan and highlighted the need for continued coordination between Egypt and Eritrea, within the framework of the neighbouring countries initiative, to reach serious solutions to the crisis that would lead to a ceasefire and end the human suffering of the Sudanese people, as well as fulfill their aspirations and hopes for security, stability, and development.

