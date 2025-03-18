Arab Finance: National efforts led by the Ministry of Planning, Economic Development, and International Cooperation succeeded in bolstering Egypt’s participation in 26 projects under the first phase of the Interreg NEXT MED Cooperation Programme for the Mediterranean Basin, planning minister Rania Al-Mashat announced.

This phase includes 60 projects in favor of several Mediterranean countries, with a total funding of €134 million, €119 million of which are funded by the European Union (EU).

The winning projects boost development in various sectors, such as scientific research, innovation, SMEs, and climate action, and are being implemented in Egypt and other countries.

