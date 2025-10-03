Arab Finance: Egypt Energy & FIREX 2025 will take place at the Egypt International Exhibition Centre in Cairo from October 14th to 16th October, as per an emailed press release.

As a key step in strengthening Egypt's position in clean energy and industrial safety, the exhibition will bring together policymakers, utility executives, and investors.

The conference program directly supports Egypt's National Energy Strategy and Vision 2030, providing actionable insights to speed up the energy transition and improve industrial safety standards across North Africa.

Egypt Energy offers specialized forums addressing specific sector needs under the theme of "Accelerating Innovation and Resilience Across the Electricity Sector Value Chain".

The Renewable Energy Leadership Conference will provide practical strategies to help Egypt achieve its ambitious 42% renewable energy target by 2030.

Participants will explore detailed pathways for planned solar and wind capacity expansions through 2026, with special focus on Egypt's unique geographical advantages in these renewable resources.

Future electricity systems will take center stage in dedicated sessions, delivering technical solutions for smart infrastructure.

The Power Systems Excellence Forum will equip operators with methodologies to protect critical infrastructure against failures and disruptions.

The Health, Safety, and Environment Forum presents integrated risk management approaches specifically designed for Egypt's energy, infrastructure, and industrial sectors.

"Egypt Energy and FIREX Egypt conferences will deliver 150 international and regional expert speakers across 50 panels and sessions, providing practical support to strengthen Egypt's energy sector and safety standards," stated Mark Ring, Group Director MEA, Energy at Informa Markets.

The conferences aim to facilitate meaningful connections among over 11,500 delegates, creating partnerships that will drive Egypt's energy transformation.

