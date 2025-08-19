Arab Finance: President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi met with Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) Governor Hassan Abdalla to discuss the performance of the Egyptian economy and current policy priorities, according to a statement.

The meeting addressed efforts to maintain low inflation rates and strengthen the country’s foreign exchange reserves, alongside a review of global economic conditions and their impact on Egypt.

El-Sisi stressed that the adequate availability of dollar resources ensures a reassuring stock of essential commodities, petroleum products, and factory production inputs.

He also underlined the importance of boosting dollar earnings from domestic resources and maintaining coordination between the government and the Central Bank to uphold a flexible and unified foreign exchange rate.

The discussions also covered measures to expand financing opportunities for the private sector as a driver of economic growth.

The President directed the continuation of efforts to provide incentives for investment, enhance the role of the private sector in economic activity, and create conditions conducive to attracting foreign investment.

He emphasized the need for intensive efforts to capitalize on available opportunities and empower the private sector to maximize its contribution to the economy.