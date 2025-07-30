Arab Finance: President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi issued Law No. 158 of 2025, approving an additional appropriation of EGP 85 billion in the state budget for the fiscal year (FY) 2024/2025, as highlighted by the official Gazette.

In this regard, the general treasury budget and the tables accompanying the state budget law will be amended to reflect this additional allocation.

The decision is effective the day following its publication.

On June 30th, the Egyptian House of Representatives approved the additional allocation in light of the urgent economic and financial changes during the current FY.