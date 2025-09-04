Arab Finance: EFG Hermes has partnered with Danish digital wealth management firm Kenzi Wealth to introduce an intelligent, risk-based portfolio advisory service, as per an emailed press release.

The new feature, branded as “One Advisor” and integrated into the EFG Hermes ONE app, provides personalized, risk-optimized investment services aimed at helping clients grow and safeguard their portfolios in volatile global markets.

Designed for self-directed investors, the service leverages institutional-grade risk modeling and analytics that were previously available only to private banks and elite investors.

Through One Advisor, clients can analyze and optimize portfolios for diversification before investing, rebalance holdings after investing, and navigate uncertainty during market shifts.

Portfolios are actively monitored, with investors receiving timely insights to ensure alignment with their stated risk appetite.

A streamlined digital onboarding process enhances accessibility, enabling clients to open accounts and activate the feature directly through the app.

By lowering the barrier to entry and simplifying decision-making, the service aims to attract potential investors who have been hesitant to enter the market.

Currently available on the Global Markets edition of the EFG Hermes ONE app, One Advisor marks a shift toward democratizing advanced portfolio advisory. By making professional-grade tools intuitive and widely accessible, EFG Hermes is positioning the platform as a gateway for investors to plan smarter, invest effectively, and manage global market risks with greater confidence.

