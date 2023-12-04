The Egyptian government has downgraded its economic growth forecast for the fiscal year (FY) of 2023/2024 by 0.7% to 3.5%, Minister of Planning and Economic Development Hala Elsaid revealed in an interview with CNBC Arabia.

This forecast may increase or decrease a little based on the impact of the Gaza-Israel war, Elsaid noted.

Earlier this year, the minister announced that Egypt is targeting achieving economic growth of around 4.1% to 4.2% this year.

Copyright © 2022 Arab Finance Brokerage Company All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).