Arab Finance: Egypt paid a total of EGP 19.3 billion under the new export burdens refund program for fiscal year (FY) 2024/2025 and FY2025/2026, with EGP 3 billion currently being disbursed, Minister of Finance Ahmed Kouchouk announced.

During a joint meeting with Prime Minister Moustafa Madbouly, Kouchouk highlighted the mechanisms for settling overdue receivables.

The ministerial meeting also reviewed a number of challenges with relevant officials to achieve the state's goals of achieving export targets.

On his part, Madbouly stressed that the state aims to achieve a qualitative leap in the volume of Egyptian exports, noting that allocations for the export burden refund program have been doubled this year.

This comes within the framework of encouraging investors to work on doubling their exports.

