The Egyptian government has decided to reduce egg and poultry prices by 10% to 15%, starting April 2nd, Minister of Agriculture and Land Reclamation El-Sayed El-Quseir stated.

Accordingly, the price of live chicken has been set at EGP 85 per kilo for farms, with the price of poultry to fall to EGP 95 per kilo for consumers.

Prices of eggs per pack have been set at EGP 135 for farms, and the price will be slashed for consumers to EGP 145 per pack.

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).