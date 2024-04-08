PHOTO
Egypt's current account widened to $9.63 billion in July to December 2023 from $1.78 billion in same period a year earlier, the central bank said on Monday.
(Reporting by Jana Choukeir; Writing by Patrick Werr; Editing by Alison Williams)
Egypt's current account widened to $9.63 billion in July to December 2023
