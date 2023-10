DUBAI - Egypt and China signed a debt swapping memorandum of understanding (MoU) for developmental projects, the Egyptian cabinet said in a statement on Thursday.

Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly is on an official visit to Beijing where he met with China's President Xi Jinping, state broadcaster China Central Television (CCTV) said.

