Arab Finance: The Egyptian cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly, approved the supply prices for some strategic crops in the 2025/2026 season, as per a statement.

These crops are wheat, sugarcane, and sugar beets.

Accordingly, the supply prices for an ardeb of wheat has been set at EGP 2,250, EGP 2,300, and EGP 2,350, depending on the cleanliness grades of 22.5, 23, and 23.5, respectively.

The supply price for sugarcane has been fixed at EGP 2,500 per ton, while sugar beets were priced at EGP 2,000 per ton.

The newly announced prices are part of the government's efforts to deal with the current economic changes and vision to support aspects of food security and reduce dependence in imports.

© 2025 All Rights Reserved Arab Finance For Information Technology Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).