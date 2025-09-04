Arab Finance: Bonyan for Development and Trade, Egypt’s independent real estate platform, has completed the asset registration and final legal certification of Walk of Cairo (WOC) at the Public Notary, as per an emailed press release.

The step marks a key milestone in strengthening Bonyan’s portfolio of prime real estate assets.

WOC, one of the company’s flagship developments, is distinguished by its location, world-class design, and diverse tenant mix.

The registration underscores Bonyan’s commitment to delivering high-quality commercial real estate experiences in Egypt.

