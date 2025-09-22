Arab Finance: Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Karim Badawi conducted a field visit to the offshore and onshore facilities of North Sinai Petroleum Company in the Mediterranean Sea, according to a statement.

Badawi monitored the operation of the wells under the Phase 3B project, which were successfully placed on the production map, with a total of 34 million cubic feet of natural gas per day. This falls under the first axis of the petroleum ministry's strategy.

During the tour, the minister toured the offshore production platform and inspected the onshore facilities for processing gas production.

He also reviewed the operational status of the new wells on the production map, with investments of $67 million.

This has contributed to increasing the company's total production to 60 million cubic feet per day.

Moreover, Badawi examined preparations for implementing Phase 4 to produce natural gas, which includes investments of $105 million.

The minister emphasized that the addition of new wells reflects the success of Egypt’s petroleum strategy to gradually expand local gas output and reduce import bill.

