Egyptian National Railways (ENR), Austria’s rail track manufacturer Plasser and Theurer, and Plasser Egypt have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on repairing and upgrading 34 railway maintenance machines, the Egyptian cabinet stated on April 27th.

The maintenance contract will be valid for 15 years for the future repair of 34 Egyptian railway maintenance machines, of which 30 are currently owned by the ENR and four others still being manufactured by the Austrian company.

The MoU will also allow Plasser Egypt to establish a local maintenance center for the ENR’s machines, through which the Austrian expertise in repairing and maintaining machines will be transferred to Egyptian market.

ENR currently owns more than 50 heavy machines for railway maintenance and renovations produced by the Austrian firm.

