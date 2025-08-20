Egypt intends to expand cooperation with Zimbabwe, with a particular focus on development and training in the field of public broadcasting, as well as cooperation in a number of strategic areas.

This was announced by Egypt’s Ambassador to Zimbabwe, Salwa Mowafi, during a meeting with Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Jenfan Muswere in Harare.

During the talks, the parties confirmed their desire to deepen bilateral ties, including the exchange of experience in healthcare and childcare, agriculture, water purification, tourism and housing construction. The modernisation of the media sector and technical cooperation were also discussed.

“These are part of the areas that we want to work together. We also seek to deepen political, economic and technical cooperation in infrastructure, housing, health, agriculture, tourism and modernisation of our public broadcasting institutions,” said Muswere.

© Copyright The Zimbabwean. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

