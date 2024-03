Egypt aims to cut population growth rates to about 1.69% during the current fiscal year (FY) 2023/2024, and to 1.64% by the end of FY 2025/2026, as per a statement by the Ministry of Planning and Economic Development.

Egypt's population is expected to hit 108 million people during the current FY, and will rise to 111.6 million people by FY 2025/2026..

