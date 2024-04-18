Egypt is seeking to raise the private sector’s contribution to the national economy to over 70%, with a focus on boosting local production and exports, Minister of Finance Mohamed Maait stated.

This came on the sidelines of the three-day Spring Meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank that kicked off on April 17th in Washington, DC.

Maait also noted that the government has set a maximum limit of EGP 1 trillion for the state’s public investments in the coming fiscal year (FY) 2024/2025. This move aims to leave room for the private sector to grow and provide about 1 million job opportunities annually.

Furthermore, he added that the country targets to allocate 50% of its initial public offering (IPO) program’s revenues to directly cut the public debt.

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).