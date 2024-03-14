Egypt - In line with presidential directives, Egypt has expedited the release of essential commodities and industrial necessities from its ports.

Over the first ten days of March, the Finance Minister, Mohamed Maait, reported a surge in the release rates of these critical items, totaling $1.7bn in value.

This initiative aligns with the government’s objectives to bolster market supplies, stabilize prices, and lessen the cost of living for citizens.

The Ministry of Finance Wednesday announced ongoing collaboration with various state agencies to ensure the swift clearance of goods. This effort involves continuous coordination among customs officials and representatives from key regulatory bodies, prioritizing essential goods such as food, medicine, animal feed, and industrial inputs.

Shihata Ghatwary, head of the Customs Authority, highlighted the role of new electronic systems in speeding up customs processes, allowing goods to quickly reach local markets and production lines. He affirmed that customs operations are conducted 24/7, in partnership with relevant entities, to facilitate the immediate release of goods.

