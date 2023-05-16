Samad Misr (EGYFERT) reported consolidated net profits after minority interest of EGP 29.84 million during the first quarter (Q1) of 2023, versus net losses of EPG 51,329 in the first three months of 2022, according to the company’s consolidated financial statement filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on May 15th.

Consolidated net sales hit EGP 54.056 million in the January-March period of this year, up from EGP 27.677 million in the same quarter a year earlier.

Meanwhile, the company achieved standalone net profits after tax of EGP 29.606 in Q1 2023 from EGP 14,940 during the January-March period of 2022.

EGYFERT is an Egypt-based shareholding company engaged in the agricultural products trading and distributing sector. It is specialized in export, import, and general trading of different types of agricultural fertilizers, chemicals, and other related products, as well as investing in other companies in the same field.

