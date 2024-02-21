The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is keen on supporting Egypt in reinforcing a green, sustainable, and inclusive economy, EBRD's Vice President for Policy and Partnerships Mark Bowman stated on the sidelines of the Egypt Energy Show (EGYPES 2024).

During his meeting with Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Tarek El-Molla, Bowman praised Egypt’s progress in the energy sector.

Moreover, he said that EBRD is committed to backing Egypt in maximizing the role of the private sector in decarbonization projects, the production of new and renewable energies, energy efficiency policies, and energy and digital transformation projects.

