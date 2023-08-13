The Industrial Modernization Center (IMC) signed a cooperation protocol with the Export Development Bank of Egypt in order to enhance cooperation between the two parties. The agreement aims to serve the industrial sector in export through financing programmes carried out by the Export Development Bank of Egypt (Ebank).

The protocol was signed by Doaa Salima, Executive Director of the IMC, and Ahmed Galal, Chairperson of the Export Development Bank of Egypt.

This agreement comes within the framework of the directives of Ahmed Samir, Minister of Trade and Industry, to intensify efforts between the agencies affiliated with the ministry as well as other various agencies to support and develop Egyptian exports in implementation of the Egypt vision 2030.

The cooperation will support the industrial development programmes, green economy project programmes, as well as new and renewable energy programmes. It will also support small, medium and micro-enterprises with regard to export.

The protocol aims to qualify clients of the Export Development Bank of Egypt to obtain the required ISO certificates in various industrial sectors, as well as assess and support the training needs of the Export Development Bank. These trainings contribute to enhancing the skills of qualified professionals to carry out the export process properly, in addition to supporting the clients of the Export Development Bank, as well as modernizing the industry to spread awareness of the opening of various documentary credits and the different payment and collection methods for export.

