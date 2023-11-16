e-finance for Digital and Financial Investments (EFIH) posted a 68.1% year-on-year (YoY) increase in consolidated net profits after tax and non-controlling interest in the first nine months of 2023, the company disclosed on November 15th.

Meanwhile, the firm consolidated profits hit EGP 1.14 billion from January through September, versus EGP 682.45 million over the same period of last year.

The company reported standalone net profits after tax of EGP 824.74 million for the first nine months of the year, compared to EGP 536.38 in the same period a year ago.

Founded in 2005, e-finance is the first fintech platform in Egypt and a leading digital payment infrastructure developer.

