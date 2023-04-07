e-finance for Digital and Financial Investments has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Saudi firm Thiqah Business Services, according to a statement on April 6th.

Under the deal, both companies will provide digital solutions, electronic payment services, and integrated technological systems needed by the private and public sectors in Egypt and Saudi Arabia.

“Our partnership with Thiqah is perfectly aligned with the Group’s investment strategy, which aims to expand our activities and business operations outside Egypt, especially in markets that present attractive growth opportunities and allow us to maximize value for shareholders,” said e-finance’s Chairman Ibrahim Sarhan.

This cooperation will build on expanding e-finance’s horizons in international markets.

