Egypt - The Governor of the Central Bank of Egypt (CBE), Hassan Abdalla, is participating on Wednesday in the 49th Annual Meeting of the Council of Arab Central Banks and Monetary Authorities’ Governors, hosted by Tunisia.

The event is attended by governors of Arab central banks and representatives from regional and international financial institutions.

“I am honoured to participate in the current session… which serves as an annual platform for regional dialogue and cooperation on economic and monetary trends,” Abdalla said in a statement. He noted that this year’s session comes at a critical time, in light of the challenges confronting the global economy, particularly those arising from trade wars, which demand “precise and timely responses from central banks.”

Abdalla underscored that “encouraging increased domestic production and strengthening productive capacities are two core pillars in containing inflationary pressures and achieving long-term economic stability.” He affirmed the commitment of central banks to advancing their tools in line with the evolving global economic landscape, ensuring price stability while supporting economic resilience.

The ongoing session, chaired by the Governor of the Central Bank of Sudan, addresses several key topics, including the challenges central banks face in managing shocks from trade wars, frameworks to strengthen cybersecurity, and the progress of the Comprehensive Instant Digital Payments Initiative in Arab Countries.

The session will also review the outcomes of technical committees specialising in banking supervision, financial inclusion, green financing, and financial stability. A closed session is scheduled to discuss preparations for the third round of mutual evaluations and the challenges facing the Middle East and North Africa Financial Action Task Force (MENAFATF) on anti-money laundering and countering the financing of terrorism.

The CBE hosted the 48th annual meeting of the council last year. Abdalla recently participated in the Permanent Bureau of the Board of Governors of Arab Central Banks meeting held in Abu Dhabi in July 2025.

