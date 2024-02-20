The Egyptian Cabinet has approved amendments to some provisions of the Unified Public Finance Law and referred it to the House of Representatives for discussion next week, Minister of Finance Mohamed Maait announced on February 19th.

The amendments include the addition of the Finance Government to the law, in addition to including 59 economic authorities, Maait stated earlier.

Moreover, the Tax Policy Strategy for Egypt 2024/2030 document will be submitted to the National Dialogue next week.

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).