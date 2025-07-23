Arab Finance: British Petroleum (bp) is aiming to inject new investments in natural gas development and production activities in Egypt following its recent discoveries in the Mediterranean, according to a statement.

Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Karim Badawi met with bp’s Executive Vice President for Gas and Low Carbon Energy Projects William Lynn discussed ways to accelerate joint projects in the oil sector during the coming period.

During the meeting, Badawi emphasized the importance of the strategic partnership with bp, noting that they aim to increase domestic natural gas production, reduce the import bill, and encourage more new investments in the sector.

Furthermore, the two officials addressed the company's upcoming plans for new exploration activities in its concession areas in the Mediterranean.