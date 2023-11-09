Egypt’s Transport Information Technology (TransIT), the technological arm of the Egyptian Ministry of Transport, signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the German BOSCH and Norway’s Cypod to support logistic projects at Egyptian ports, Egypt’s Ministry of Transport stated on November 8th.

BOSCH will also study the implementation of the container control and monitoring project for Egypt’s smart ports.

TransIT penned another MoU with Egypt University of Informatics (EUI) to train top students of faculties of engineering, computers, and information, and prepare them for the labor market.

A third MoU was inked by TransIT and Modern Academy to train top students of faculties of Computer Science and Management Technology.

This comes on the sidelines of the Ultimate Smart Transport, Logistics, infrastructure, and Traffic Fair (TransMEA2023).

