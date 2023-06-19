Banque Misr has signed a cooperation protocol with Nexta, e-Finance, Visa, and e-cards to launch Nexta banking application, which will provide Egyptians with a seamless banking experience based on the latest technologies, the bank stated on June 15th.

Under the protocol, Nexta will offer its Visa prepaid cards issued by Banque Misr all over the country along with the application.

The protocol aims to provide users with new services and solutions in accordance with Egypt’s digital transformation strategy, along with boosting e-payment systems.

“The signing of this protocol aligns with our strategy towards leading the future of digital payments, providing exceptional banking experience for customers, and keeping up with technological services that are at the forefront of the evolving banking scene in Egypt,” Banque Misr’s Chief Consumer and Retail Payments Officer Ihab Dorra commented.

